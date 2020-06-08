All apartments in Chula Vista
Location

82 Davidson Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Craftsman Style Home close to All in BONITA! - This two bedroom, two bathrooms home has tons of space. With redone original hardwoods in the rooms and brand new carpet! Two wood burning fireplaces in the home to keep the living and family rooms cozy. Brand new HVAC system installed this year! The kitchen has updated granite countertops and is open to the family room. There is a separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. The backyard is fully fenced with a beautiful lawn. There is a detached two car garage behind the home with additional storage. This home is located in a wonderful neighborhood, near great shopping restaurants and schools.

We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).

Rental Requirements:
-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)
-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)
-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)
-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy
-There is NO smoking permitted at the home
-Pets OK with additional security deposit

You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp

Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.

(RLNE5357644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Davidson Street have any available units?
82 Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Davidson Street have?
Some of 82 Davidson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
82 Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 82 Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 82 Davidson Street offer parking?
Yes, 82 Davidson Street offers parking.
Does 82 Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Davidson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 82 Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 82 Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 82 Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Davidson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

