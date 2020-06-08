82 Davidson Street

Amenities

Beautiful Craftsman Style Home close to All in BONITA! - This two bedroom, two bathrooms home has tons of space. With redone original hardwoods in the rooms and brand new carpet! Two wood burning fireplaces in the home to keep the living and family rooms cozy. Brand new HVAC system installed this year! The kitchen has updated granite countertops and is open to the family room. There is a separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups. The backyard is fully fenced with a beautiful lawn. There is a detached two car garage behind the home with additional storage. This home is located in a wonderful neighborhood, near great shopping restaurants and schools.



We request you drive by the property first to make sure the location suits your needs. If so, give us a call at (619) 562-6660 for an appointment to view the inside of the property. Please do not disturb the current occupant(s).



Rental Requirements:

-Credit: FICO scores 600+ (otherwise co-signer necessary)

-NO legal evictions (no exceptions)

-Income: You must provide proof of income at least 2.5 times the current rent (must provide at least 4 current pay stubs)

-Insurance: You will be required to carry a current renters insurance policy

-There is NO smoking permitted at the home

-Pets OK with additional security deposit



You are not required to apply before viewing the home but if you would like to get a head start on the process you can find our applications at: http://www.parkerproperties.net/rental-application.asp



Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application ($30 per application). Please Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult - age 18 or older.



(RLNE5357644)