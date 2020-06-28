Amenities

750 Broadway #18 Available 10/08/19 COMING SOON! Upgraded townhome on Chula Vista's west side! - COMING SOON! This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome is highly upgraded throughout. Gorgeous floors, countertops and high-end appliances. Located on Chula Vista's West side, this location is close to dining and entertainment in Chula Vista's revitalized downtown and just a short commute from 32nd Street and Coronado Naval bases. Fantastic floor plan with large open kitchen and living room, all bedrooms have their own en-suite bathroom with one bedroom and full bath located on the first floor. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Property features forced air AC and heat and convenient 2 car garage. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



