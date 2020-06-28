All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
750 Broadway #18
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

750 Broadway #18

750 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

750 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
750 Broadway #18 Available 10/08/19 COMING SOON! Upgraded townhome on Chula Vista's west side! - COMING SOON! This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome is highly upgraded throughout. Gorgeous floors, countertops and high-end appliances. Located on Chula Vista's West side, this location is close to dining and entertainment in Chula Vista's revitalized downtown and just a short commute from 32nd Street and Coronado Naval bases. Fantastic floor plan with large open kitchen and living room, all bedrooms have their own en-suite bathroom with one bedroom and full bath located on the first floor. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Property features forced air AC and heat and convenient 2 car garage. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5144440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Broadway #18 have any available units?
750 Broadway #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Broadway #18 have?
Some of 750 Broadway #18's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Broadway #18 currently offering any rent specials?
750 Broadway #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Broadway #18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Broadway #18 is pet friendly.
Does 750 Broadway #18 offer parking?
Yes, 750 Broadway #18 offers parking.
Does 750 Broadway #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Broadway #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Broadway #18 have a pool?
No, 750 Broadway #18 does not have a pool.
Does 750 Broadway #18 have accessible units?
No, 750 Broadway #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Broadway #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Broadway #18 does not have units with dishwashers.
