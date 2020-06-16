730 Callejon Ciudad #92

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2BR / 2.5 BA 1314 SQFT TOWNHOME RANCHO DEL REY/ CHULA VISTA - Beautiful townhome in the community of Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista. The property has an open and spacious floor plan. The property features vaulted ceilings at the entry and living room. The home also features an open patio off of the dining area. The property also features an attached one car garage and one assigned parking space. The property has a Washer and Dryer in unit and comes equipped with AC and Heat. The property is located across the street from Bonita Vista Middle School, and close to community parks, and local stores.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities

No Pets Firm



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry we do not accept section 8



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:



http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4423976)