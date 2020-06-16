All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:19 AM

730 Callejon Ciudad #92

730 Callejon Ciudad · (619) 547-0208
Location

730 Callejon Ciudad, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1314 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2BR / 2.5 BA 1314 SQFT TOWNHOME RANCHO DEL REY/ CHULA VISTA - Beautiful townhome in the community of Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista. The property has an open and spacious floor plan. The property features vaulted ceilings at the entry and living room. The home also features an open patio off of the dining area. The property also features an attached one car garage and one assigned parking space. The property has a Washer and Dryer in unit and comes equipped with AC and Heat. The property is located across the street from Bonita Vista Middle School, and close to community parks, and local stores.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets Firm

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4423976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 have any available units?
730 Callejon Ciudad #92 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 have?
Some of 730 Callejon Ciudad #92's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 currently offering any rent specials?
730 Callejon Ciudad #92 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 pet-friendly?
No, 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 offer parking?
Yes, 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 does offer parking.
Does 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 have a pool?
No, 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 does not have a pool.
Does 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 have accessible units?
No, 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Callejon Ciudad #92 does not have units with dishwashers.
