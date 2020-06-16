730 Callejon Ciudad #92

Amenities
2BR / 2.5 BA 1314 SQFT TOWNHOME RANCHO DEL REY/ CHULA VISTA - Beautiful townhome in the community of Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista. The property has an open and spacious floor plan. The property features vaulted ceilings at the entry and living room. The home also features an open patio off of the dining area. The property also features an attached one car garage and one assigned parking space. The property has a Washer and Dryer in unit and comes equipped with AC and Heat. The property is located across the street from Bonita Vista Middle School, and close to community parks, and local stores.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets Firm
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
Sorry we do not accept section 8
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:
http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4423976)