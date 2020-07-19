All apartments in Chula Vista
635 Corte Maria Avenue
635 Corte Maria Avenue

635 Corte Maria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

635 Corte Maria Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom single story house with washer/dryer and 1 car garage!! - Welcome home to your new spacious home! Located in Chula Vista, very close to the 805 freeway, parks, schools, shopping and more!

This brand new exterior painted home has a large front and back yard that also includes a manual 1 car attached garage. As you enter your home you will notice the wood floors throughout, high ceilings, new horizontal blinds and custom paint.

The kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space plus a new refrigerator, gas stove/oven and dishwasher! The kitchen opens to not only a dinning nook with space for a table but also a bar top that allows entertaining guests in the second living room. This room has two beautiful sky lights, a wall a/c unit and a sliding door for access to the back yard!

Down the hallway is where the guest bathroom and all 3 bedrooms are located. All bedrooms have wood floors, spacious closets, and ceiling fans! The master bedroom features a private bathroom that includes a brand new shower and has a sliding back yard access door.

Do not forget that this home includes a washer and dryer for your convenience.

Call today to schedule a showing! Apply online now!

(RLNE4566108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Corte Maria Avenue have any available units?
635 Corte Maria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Corte Maria Avenue have?
Some of 635 Corte Maria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Corte Maria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
635 Corte Maria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Corte Maria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Corte Maria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 635 Corte Maria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 635 Corte Maria Avenue offers parking.
Does 635 Corte Maria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Corte Maria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Corte Maria Avenue have a pool?
No, 635 Corte Maria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 635 Corte Maria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 635 Corte Maria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Corte Maria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Corte Maria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
