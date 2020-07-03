All apartments in Chula Vista
606 Del Mar Avenue

Location

606 Del Mar Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom 1.75 bath apartment available for rent at the Villa Antigua Community! Features include kitchen with bar, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Spacious balcony with Washer & Dryer located outside of living room complete with Fireplace & Mounted TV. Tons of storage space in hallway. Spacious bedrooms; master bedroom features walk-in closet and ceiling fans. This unit is located on the second floor, includes 2 assigned parking spaces! Call today 619-371-5688
Conveniently located close to Chula Vista Mall off of Third Avenue with dinning, entertainment, Schools & public transportation.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Del Mar Avenue have any available units?
606 Del Mar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Del Mar Avenue have?
Some of 606 Del Mar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Del Mar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
606 Del Mar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Del Mar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 606 Del Mar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 606 Del Mar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 606 Del Mar Avenue offers parking.
Does 606 Del Mar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Del Mar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Del Mar Avenue have a pool?
No, 606 Del Mar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 606 Del Mar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 606 Del Mar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Del Mar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Del Mar Avenue has units with dishwashers.

