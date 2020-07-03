606 Del Mar Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bedroom 1.75 bath apartment available for rent at the Villa Antigua Community! Features include kitchen with bar, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher. Spacious balcony with Washer & Dryer located outside of living room complete with Fireplace & Mounted TV. Tons of storage space in hallway. Spacious bedrooms; master bedroom features walk-in closet and ceiling fans. This unit is located on the second floor, includes 2 assigned parking spaces! Call today 619-371-5688

Conveniently located close to Chula Vista Mall off of Third Avenue with dinning, entertainment, Schools & public transportation.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.