All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 485 Belle Vista #213.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
485 Belle Vista #213
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

485 Belle Vista #213

485 Belle Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

485 Belle Vista Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
volleyball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
485 Belle Vista #213 Available 01/01/19 Gorgeous townhouse for rent! Rarely on the market! - 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths town home in Rancho Del Ray area
With attached 1 car garage and direct access to the unit.
Another parking is with permit park in the assigned parking spot that is close to the unit.
Super clean with wood flooring thru out the whole unit

Community offer sparkling pool
Sand volleyball court
Spa and tot lot!

No pets.

For the correct application, please call the office!

Call Today!

(858) 715-0688
Top Notch Realty Inc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2667918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Belle Vista #213 have any available units?
485 Belle Vista #213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 485 Belle Vista #213 have?
Some of 485 Belle Vista #213's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Belle Vista #213 currently offering any rent specials?
485 Belle Vista #213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Belle Vista #213 pet-friendly?
No, 485 Belle Vista #213 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 485 Belle Vista #213 offer parking?
Yes, 485 Belle Vista #213 offers parking.
Does 485 Belle Vista #213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Belle Vista #213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Belle Vista #213 have a pool?
Yes, 485 Belle Vista #213 has a pool.
Does 485 Belle Vista #213 have accessible units?
No, 485 Belle Vista #213 does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Belle Vista #213 have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 Belle Vista #213 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College