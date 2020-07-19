All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156

433 Sanibelle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

433 Sanibelle Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
$1,900 - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo in Sanibelle Community in Terra Nova - Gorgeous 2 Bedroom corner unit is located in the coveted Sanibelle community in Terra Nova. This condo is upgraded with a newer kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood flooring, plantation shutters and custom built storage.

The unit also includes a great sized balcony, 1 car garage and an additional assigned space plus guest parking.

Sanibelle offers a community pool, playground, is close to freeways and is located close to highly rated schools.

$1,900/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/433-sanibelle-cir

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4671434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 have any available units?
433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 have?
Some of 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 currently offering any rent specials?
433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 is pet friendly.
Does 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 offer parking?
Yes, 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 offers parking.
Does 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 have a pool?
Yes, 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 has a pool.
Does 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 have accessible units?
No, 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Sanibelle Cir Unit 156 does not have units with dishwashers.
