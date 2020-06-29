383 Oak Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Large 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath Granny Flat with Utilities and WIFI Included - This apartment is attached to a main house however has own separate entrance and private patio area. Relax in this spacious apartment offering a full-size bedroom, generous living room, and small kitchenette with sink, cabinets, and small fridge (NOTE: There is no stove or microwave). This thoughtfully remodeled home is newer construction, pristine, and on a cul-de-sac in quiet, residential neighborhood. Available furnished, partially furnished, or completely unfurnished. You won't be able to beat the convenience of this location, close to freeway access, Southwestern College, Otay Ranch High, and more. Small pet negotiable with an additional $500 deposit. Utilities plus WiFi included. Street parking only. No washer/dryer on site.



(RLNE5744151)