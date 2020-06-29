All apartments in Chula Vista
383 Oak Court

Location

383 Oak Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
furnished
Large 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath Granny Flat with Utilities and WIFI Included - This apartment is attached to a main house however has own separate entrance and private patio area. Relax in this spacious apartment offering a full-size bedroom, generous living room, and small kitchenette with sink, cabinets, and small fridge (NOTE: There is no stove or microwave). This thoughtfully remodeled home is newer construction, pristine, and on a cul-de-sac in quiet, residential neighborhood. Available furnished, partially furnished, or completely unfurnished. You won't be able to beat the convenience of this location, close to freeway access, Southwestern College, Otay Ranch High, and more. Small pet negotiable with an additional $500 deposit. Utilities plus WiFi included. Street parking only. No washer/dryer on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Oak Court have any available units?
383 Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Oak Court have?
Some of 383 Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
383 Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 383 Oak Court offer parking?
No, 383 Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 383 Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Oak Court have a pool?
No, 383 Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 383 Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 383 Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.

