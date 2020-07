Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Furnished! Gorgeous home in the charming community of Cottage Lane. Featuring open concept, formal dining room, updated kitchen and baths. Private and lush backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the spa. Enjoy 2 fireplaces, the extra space of a loft, and convenience of a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Corner lot is across from elementary school, next to park, and Otay Ranch mall. Resort amenities: access to 3 pools, clubhouse, BBQ, gym and tot lot.