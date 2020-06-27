218 East J Street

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops. Large back yard has a covered patio and beautiful established, low maintenance landscaping. Living room has a fireplace and ceiling fan. New carpet & paint! Washer and dryer in the 2 car attached garage. Walking distance to Hilltop Park. Close to shopping and restaurants. Just 3 miles to the San Diego Bay! Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

BRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

