218 East J Street

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops. Large back yard has a covered patio and beautiful established, low maintenance landscaping. Living room has a fireplace and ceiling fan. New carpet & paint! Washer and dryer in the 2 car attached garage. Walking distance to Hilltop Park. Close to shopping and restaurants. Just 3 miles to the San Diego Bay! Sorry, No Pets!
$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)
For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
BRE License#: 01222003
The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.