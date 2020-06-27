All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
218 East J Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:54 PM

218 East J Street

218 East J Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops. Large back yard has a covered patio and beautiful established, low maintenance landscaping. Living room has a fireplace and ceiling fan. New carpet & paint! Washer and dryer in the 2 car attached garage. Walking distance to Hilltop Park. Close to shopping and restaurants. Just 3 miles to the San Diego Bay! Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
BRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 East J Street have any available units?
218 East J Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 East J Street have?
Some of 218 East J Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 East J Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 East J Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 East J Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 East J Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 218 East J Street offer parking?
Yes, 218 East J Street offers parking.
Does 218 East J Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 East J Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 East J Street have a pool?
No, 218 East J Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 East J Street have accessible units?
No, 218 East J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 East J Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 East J Street does not have units with dishwashers.
