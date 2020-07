Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2096 Northshore Dr Unit A Available 05/20/20 *Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath w/ an AMAZING view!* - 3 Bedroom house

Remodeled kitchen

Fresh paint

Back Patio

2 car garage

Community pool

View of lake

Water & Trash included in rent

Available by 5/20/20!!



Please "Apply now" & submit a FREE application if you'd like to view this property, & you will be contacted by an agent shortly. (We do NOT run credit until we have spoken to do so)



(RLNE5768283)