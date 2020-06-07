2037 Foxtrot Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful large 2-story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath newer townhouse with attached 2 car garage. Built in 2017. Very nice large kitchen with an island, granite counters and high-end stainless appliances. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Bonus area next to stairway on 2nd floor perfect for an additional entertainment area or office. Master bathroom includes a double sink vanity and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room on 2nd floor next to bedrooms for easy access. Central heat and air conditioning. Private back patio. Community park and pool area right behind townhouse. New shopping center constructed across the street from the community. Up to 2 dogs or cats allowed with no Doberman, Pitbull or Rottweiler dog breeds allowed. 50lbs max per pet. 1653 square feet. Available Now.