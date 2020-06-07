All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2037 Foxtrot Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2037 Foxtrot Loop
Last updated June 7 2019 at 8:43 AM

2037 Foxtrot Loop

2037 Foxtrot Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2037 Foxtrot Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful large 2-story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath newer townhouse with attached 2 car garage. Built in 2017. Very nice large kitchen with an island, granite counters and high-end stainless appliances. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Bonus area next to stairway on 2nd floor perfect for an additional entertainment area or office. Master bathroom includes a double sink vanity and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room on 2nd floor next to bedrooms for easy access. Central heat and air conditioning. Private back patio. Community park and pool area right behind townhouse. New shopping center constructed across the street from the community. Up to 2 dogs or cats allowed with no Doberman, Pitbull or Rottweiler dog breeds allowed. 50lbs max per pet. 1653 square feet. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 Foxtrot Loop have any available units?
2037 Foxtrot Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 Foxtrot Loop have?
Some of 2037 Foxtrot Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 Foxtrot Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Foxtrot Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Foxtrot Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 Foxtrot Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2037 Foxtrot Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2037 Foxtrot Loop offers parking.
Does 2037 Foxtrot Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 Foxtrot Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Foxtrot Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2037 Foxtrot Loop has a pool.
Does 2037 Foxtrot Loop have accessible units?
No, 2037 Foxtrot Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Foxtrot Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 Foxtrot Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College