201 Twin Oaks Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy condo for rent in a gated community. Walk into a bright & open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & travertine flooring. The bathroom features granite counters, a nice bathtub and a washer & dryer combo. Parking is not a problem with a one car garage & an assigned space for parking. Situated in a very convenient location. Walking distance to downtown Chula Vista for shopping, restaurants, entertainment & easy access to freeway 5, 805 and 54.