All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 201 Twin Oaks Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
201 Twin Oaks Ave
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

201 Twin Oaks Ave

201 Twin Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Central Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

201 Twin Oaks Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy condo for rent in a gated community. Walk into a bright & open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & travertine flooring. The bathroom features granite counters, a nice bathtub and a washer & dryer combo. Parking is not a problem with a one car garage & an assigned space for parking. Situated in a very convenient location. Walking distance to downtown Chula Vista for shopping, restaurants, entertainment & easy access to freeway 5, 805 and 54.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Twin Oaks Ave have any available units?
201 Twin Oaks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Twin Oaks Ave have?
Some of 201 Twin Oaks Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Twin Oaks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 Twin Oaks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Twin Oaks Ave pet-friendly?
No, 201 Twin Oaks Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 201 Twin Oaks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 201 Twin Oaks Ave offers parking.
Does 201 Twin Oaks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Twin Oaks Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Twin Oaks Ave have a pool?
No, 201 Twin Oaks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 201 Twin Oaks Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 Twin Oaks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Twin Oaks Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Twin Oaks Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College