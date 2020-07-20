201 Twin Oaks Ave

Amenities
Cozy condo for rent in a gated community. Walk into a bright & open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & travertine flooring. The bathroom features granite counters, a nice bathtub and a washer & dryer combo. Parking is not a problem with a one car garage & an assigned space for parking. Situated in a very convenient location. Walking distance to downtown Chula Vista for shopping, restaurants, entertainment & easy access to freeway 5, 805 and 54.