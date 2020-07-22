Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub media room volleyball court

1966 Mount Bullion Drive Available 04/15/20 Otay Ranch, 1966 Mt Bullion Dr, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Spa, Volleyball, Basketball and Tot Lot! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story attached home in the Windchime development of Otay Ranch. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, movie theatres and parks. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to the fenced front patio. Dining room has ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has recessed lights, ceramic tile floors and counters. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Bedrooms 1 & 2 share a Jack and Jill bathroom with ceramic tile floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has built in bookshelves. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2255264)