Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

1966 Mount Bullion Drive

1966 Mount Bullion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1966 Mount Bullion Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
1966 Mount Bullion Drive Available 04/15/20 Otay Ranch, 1966 Mt Bullion Dr, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Spa, Volleyball, Basketball and Tot Lot! - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story attached home in the Windchime development of Otay Ranch. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, movie theatres and parks. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a fireplace and sliding glass doors leading to the fenced front patio. Dining room has ceramic tile floors. Kitchen has recessed lights, ceramic tile floors and counters. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Bedrooms 1 & 2 share a Jack and Jill bathroom with ceramic tile floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has built in bookshelves. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, ceramic tile bathroom floors, double sinks and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2255264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Mount Bullion Drive have any available units?
1966 Mount Bullion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 Mount Bullion Drive have?
Some of 1966 Mount Bullion Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 Mount Bullion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Mount Bullion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Mount Bullion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1966 Mount Bullion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1966 Mount Bullion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1966 Mount Bullion Drive offers parking.
Does 1966 Mount Bullion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1966 Mount Bullion Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Mount Bullion Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1966 Mount Bullion Drive has a pool.
Does 1966 Mount Bullion Drive have accessible units?
No, 1966 Mount Bullion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Mount Bullion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1966 Mount Bullion Drive has units with dishwashers.
