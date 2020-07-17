1941 Caminito De La Cruz

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This beautiful, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is in Otay Ranch, located in the highly sought after Treviana complex. This tri-level townhome features an open concept floor plan with an attached single-car garage and street parking.



The stunning and unfurnished interior is complete with laminate floors, wall-to-wall carpets in the bedrooms, and bold colored accent walls. The horseshoe-type kitchen has tile countertops, ample storage in the fine wood cabinets/drawers, modern bar stools, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are spacious and perfect for resting. The elegant bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos - one with sliding glass door and the other partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and the master bath includes a bidet. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, a ceiling fan, centralized air conditioning, and gas heating are installed.



Enjoy year-round resort-style living with amenities that include a large swimming pool & spa, fitness center, & clubhouse. The exterior features a private balcony with a natural gas Weber grill to unwind and entertain guests. Pets under 30 lbs are welcome on the property. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Santa Venetia Park, Town Center Dog Park, Santa Cora Park, and

Cottonwood Park



Bus lines:

709 H St Transit Center - Eastlake - 0.5 mile

703 H St - Otay via Hilltop-Melrose/Main-E. Palomar - 0.5 mile

707 Otay Ranch Town Center - Southwestern College - 0.5 mile

712 Palomar Transit Center - Southwestern College - 0.9 mile



