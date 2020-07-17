All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1941 Caminito De La Cruz
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1941 Caminito De La Cruz

1941 Caminito De La Cruz · No Longer Available
Location

1941 Caminito De La Cruz, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This beautiful, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is in Otay Ranch, located in the highly sought after Treviana complex. This tri-level townhome features an open concept floor plan with an attached single-car garage and street parking.

The stunning and unfurnished interior is complete with laminate floors, wall-to-wall carpets in the bedrooms, and bold colored accent walls. The horseshoe-type kitchen has tile countertops, ample storage in the fine wood cabinets/drawers, modern bar stools, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are spacious and perfect for resting. The elegant bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos - one with sliding glass door and the other partitioned by a curtain, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors, and the master bath includes a bidet. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, a ceiling fan, centralized air conditioning, and gas heating are installed.

Enjoy year-round resort-style living with amenities that include a large swimming pool & spa, fitness center, & clubhouse. The exterior features a private balcony with a natural gas Weber grill to unwind and entertain guests. Pets under 30 lbs are welcome on the property. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Santa Venetia Park, Town Center Dog Park, Santa Cora Park, and
Cottonwood Park

Bus lines:
709 H St Transit Center - Eastlake - 0.5 mile
703 H St - Otay via Hilltop-Melrose/Main-E. Palomar - 0.5 mile
707 Otay Ranch Town Center - Southwestern College - 0.5 mile
712 Palomar Transit Center - Southwestern College - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5452207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

