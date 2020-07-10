1782 Webber Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spanish Colonial architectural style single family home in Chula Vista/ Otay Ranch featuring solar power, tank-less water heater, whole home water softener, spacious floor plan, great room, large island kitchen and generous porch and deck space Ideal for entertaining. Open spaces and outdoor sitting areas will make your home the gathering place for all your friends and family. All appliances: washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, double oven etc. Access to The Enclave Swim Club. Award winning schools!