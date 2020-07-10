All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1782 Webber Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1782 Webber Way
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1782 Webber Way

1782 Webber Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1782 Webber Way, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spanish Colonial architectural style single family home in Chula Vista/ Otay Ranch featuring solar power, tank-less water heater, whole home water softener, spacious floor plan, great room, large island kitchen and generous porch and deck space Ideal for entertaining. Open spaces and outdoor sitting areas will make your home the gathering place for all your friends and family. All appliances: washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, double oven etc. Access to The Enclave Swim Club. Award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1782 Webber Way have any available units?
1782 Webber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1782 Webber Way have?
Some of 1782 Webber Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1782 Webber Way currently offering any rent specials?
1782 Webber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1782 Webber Way pet-friendly?
No, 1782 Webber Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1782 Webber Way offer parking?
Yes, 1782 Webber Way offers parking.
Does 1782 Webber Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1782 Webber Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1782 Webber Way have a pool?
Yes, 1782 Webber Way has a pool.
Does 1782 Webber Way have accessible units?
No, 1782 Webber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1782 Webber Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1782 Webber Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College