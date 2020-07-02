All apartments in Chula Vista
Location

1580 Mendocino Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Robinhood - Bon Vivant

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Military Welcome! - CLEAN!! Single story 3 bedroom 1 bath end unit attached condo unit. Fresh paint! Flooring consists of new carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile everywhere else ~ easy housekeeping maintenance!! Washer, dryer, stove & refrigerator included. End unit with double attached carport parking. Covered patio with storage area. Community pool. 2 minutes to the 805 freeway and about 20 minutes to 32nd street naval base and Balboa Hospital. Take the bridge to North Island Naval Base. 5 minutes to Kaiser Permanente Medical facilities, Wal-Mart, Home Depot and other shopping. Local bus system to take you everywhere. Available now!

(RLNE2175325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 have any available units?
1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 have?
Some of 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 currently offering any rent specials?
1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 pet-friendly?
No, 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 offer parking?
Yes, 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 offers parking.
Does 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 have a pool?
Yes, 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 has a pool.
Does 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 have accessible units?
No, 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 does not have accessible units.
Does 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68 does not have units with dishwashers.

