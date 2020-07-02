1580 Mendocino Drive Unit #68

Amenities

Military Welcome! - CLEAN!! Single story 3 bedroom 1 bath end unit attached condo unit. Fresh paint! Flooring consists of new carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile everywhere else ~ easy housekeeping maintenance!! Washer, dryer, stove & refrigerator included. End unit with double attached carport parking. Covered patio with storage area. Community pool. 2 minutes to the 805 freeway and about 20 minutes to 32nd street naval base and Balboa Hospital. Take the bridge to North Island Naval Base. 5 minutes to Kaiser Permanente Medical facilities, Wal-Mart, Home Depot and other shopping. Local bus system to take you everywhere. Available now!



