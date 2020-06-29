All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

156 L Street

156 L Street · No Longer Available
Location

156 L Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
156 L St ***Single Family Home, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Car Garage! ** - Single story home 3 Bedrooms , 1.5 Baths, air conditioning, 2 car garage, hookups for laundry, Appliances include: microwave, stove, & dishwasher. Covered patio, large fenced yard & fruit tree. Gardener included for Front Yard Only. No pets please.Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant required to carry Renters Insurance. For further details and/or to schedule a showing, please visit our website www.DRWGroup.biz select Rentals then drop down to choose Available Rentals and then click on Contact Us. (619) 421-9090 Thank You!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3211651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 L Street have any available units?
156 L Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 L Street have?
Some of 156 L Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 L Street currently offering any rent specials?
156 L Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 L Street pet-friendly?
No, 156 L Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 156 L Street offer parking?
Yes, 156 L Street offers parking.
Does 156 L Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 L Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 L Street have a pool?
No, 156 L Street does not have a pool.
Does 156 L Street have accessible units?
No, 156 L Street does not have accessible units.
Does 156 L Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 L Street has units with dishwashers.
