All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1523 Apache Dr #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1523 Apache Dr #C
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

1523 Apache Dr #C

1523 Apache Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1523 Apache Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR / 2.5BA 1452 SQFT CHULA VISTA TOWNHOME - Upgraded townhome in the Charter Point neighborhood of Chula Vista, this property has a spacious floor plan with lots of natural light. The floor plan features both tile and carpet flooring. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets and countertops. The home also features a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, the 2nd bedroom also has a large walk-in closet as well. The property features a private patio that is great for entertaining. The home also has a two car garage. The property is located conveniently close to Southwestern College and local stores.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant Pays: Electricity, Sewer, Trash, Water

Owner Pays: Landscaping

Dogs, Cats under 40 lbs

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4761638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Apache Dr #C have any available units?
1523 Apache Dr #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Apache Dr #C have?
Some of 1523 Apache Dr #C's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Apache Dr #C currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Apache Dr #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Apache Dr #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 Apache Dr #C is pet friendly.
Does 1523 Apache Dr #C offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Apache Dr #C offers parking.
Does 1523 Apache Dr #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Apache Dr #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Apache Dr #C have a pool?
No, 1523 Apache Dr #C does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Apache Dr #C have accessible units?
No, 1523 Apache Dr #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Apache Dr #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 Apache Dr #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College