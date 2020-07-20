1521-B Apache Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

3 bedroom 3 bath townhome. East Chula Vista, south of Southwestern College.

Newer wood floors. Refurbished cabinets and upgraded lighting. 2 car garage with new epoxy surface. Washer and Drier hookups at garage. Tri-Level unit. Small patio at back with enough room for a nice BBQ and Dining set or play area for small children. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite tops with refurbished cabinets. Great location for Southwestern College and Bonita High School.

Community Pool available.