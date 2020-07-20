All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:40 AM

1521-B Apache Drive

1521 Apache Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Apache Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedroom 3 bath townhome. East Chula Vista, south of Southwestern College.
Newer wood floors. Refurbished cabinets and upgraded lighting. 2 car garage with new epoxy surface. Washer and Drier hookups at garage. Tri-Level unit. Small patio at back with enough room for a nice BBQ and Dining set or play area for small children. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite tops with refurbished cabinets. Great location for Southwestern College and Bonita High School.
Community Pool available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521-B Apache Drive have any available units?
1521-B Apache Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521-B Apache Drive have?
Some of 1521-B Apache Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521-B Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521-B Apache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521-B Apache Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1521-B Apache Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1521-B Apache Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1521-B Apache Drive offers parking.
Does 1521-B Apache Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521-B Apache Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521-B Apache Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1521-B Apache Drive has a pool.
Does 1521-B Apache Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521-B Apache Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521-B Apache Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521-B Apache Drive has units with dishwashers.
