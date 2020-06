Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare 1 story home located in beautiful Otay Ranch next to Veterans Elementary, Mater Dei High school, Otay Ranch High school & Olympian High School. Close to freeways, Otay Ranch mall and so much more. Home has beautiful upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters, stone flooring. Home has a tandem 3 car garage. So much to offer with AC, almost 2400 eft...