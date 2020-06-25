1475 Egret St #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1778 SQFT Montecito/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Montecito in Chula Vista. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets, and pantry. This home offers an open floor plan that features a fireplace and access to a private balcony. The home also features a full-size washer and dryer as well as Air Conditioning. The property also features upgraded flooring. The property is also conveniently close to 15 Toll Road access.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant pays: All Utilities

Owner Pays: HoA



Pets Allowed: Conditional



HomeTeam Property Management



CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry we do not accept section 8



$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



