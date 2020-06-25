All apartments in Chula Vista
1475 Egret St #1

1475 Egret St · No Longer Available
Location

1475 Egret St, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1778 SQFT Montecito/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Montecito in Chula Vista. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets, and pantry. This home offers an open floor plan that features a fireplace and access to a private balcony. The home also features a full-size washer and dryer as well as Air Conditioning. The property also features upgraded flooring. The property is also conveniently close to 15 Toll Road access.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: All Utilities
Owner Pays: HoA

Pets Allowed: Conditional

HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4810056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Egret St #1 have any available units?
1475 Egret St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 Egret St #1 have?
Some of 1475 Egret St #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Egret St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Egret St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Egret St #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Egret St #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Egret St #1 offer parking?
No, 1475 Egret St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1475 Egret St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1475 Egret St #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Egret St #1 have a pool?
No, 1475 Egret St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1475 Egret St #1 have accessible units?
No, 1475 Egret St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Egret St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 Egret St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
