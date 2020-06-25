1475 Egret St #1

Amenities
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1778 SQFT Montecito/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Montecito in Chula Vista. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets, and pantry. This home offers an open floor plan that features a fireplace and access to a private balcony. The home also features a full-size washer and dryer as well as Air Conditioning. The property also features upgraded flooring. The property is also conveniently close to 15 Toll Road access.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: All Utilities
Owner Pays: HoA
Pets Allowed: Conditional
Sorry we do not accept section 8
$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
