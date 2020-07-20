Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

1361 Caminito de la Luna Available 04/09/19 GREAT SUNBOW CONDO NEAR RANCHO DEL REY AND SHARP CHULA VISTA - This two bedroom condo in Tivoli Villas is just waiting for you. Great floor plan with two bedrooms separated by a large living room. Wide open with vaulted ceiling and peek ocean views from your private balcony! Other features include 1 car garage and one assigned parking space, forced air heat and air conditioning, washer dryer hookups and access to community pool and spa. Great location with easy commuting on the 805 or the 125 freeways and quick access to dining and entertainment. Schedule your viewing appointment today! 619-746-6547 x105



- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



