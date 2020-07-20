All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

1361 Caminito de la Luna

1361 Caminito De La Luna · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Caminito De La Luna, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1361 Caminito de la Luna Available 04/09/19 GREAT SUNBOW CONDO NEAR RANCHO DEL REY AND SHARP CHULA VISTA - This two bedroom condo in Tivoli Villas is just waiting for you. Great floor plan with two bedrooms separated by a large living room. Wide open with vaulted ceiling and peek ocean views from your private balcony! Other features include 1 car garage and one assigned parking space, forced air heat and air conditioning, washer dryer hookups and access to community pool and spa. Great location with easy commuting on the 805 or the 125 freeways and quick access to dining and entertainment. Schedule your viewing appointment today! 619-746-6547 x105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE3896870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Caminito de la Luna have any available units?
1361 Caminito de la Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Caminito de la Luna have?
Some of 1361 Caminito de la Luna's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Caminito de la Luna currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Caminito de la Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Caminito de la Luna pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 Caminito de la Luna is pet friendly.
Does 1361 Caminito de la Luna offer parking?
Yes, 1361 Caminito de la Luna offers parking.
Does 1361 Caminito de la Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Caminito de la Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Caminito de la Luna have a pool?
Yes, 1361 Caminito de la Luna has a pool.
Does 1361 Caminito de la Luna have accessible units?
No, 1361 Caminito de la Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Caminito de la Luna have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Caminito de la Luna does not have units with dishwashers.
