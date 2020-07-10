All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1350 Borrego Springs Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1350 Borrego Springs Road

1350 Borrego Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Borrego Springs Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3B/2.5BA House w/ Large Yard, W/D & Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/2.5BA house available for lease in Eastlake featuring 1563 SF of living space over two levels. This nicely upgraded property boasts:
-Fantastic location close to local schools & shopping centers
-Eastlake III community provides access to swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse & community parks!
-Driveway and attached garage provides plenty of reserved parking
-Lovely backyard w/ lush grass maintained by landlord-provided landscaper! Pergola provides shade perfect for relaxing or entertaining
-Spacious living room w/ vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters on all windows!
-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & granite countertops
-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience
-Three bright guest bedrooms & full guest bathroom
-Master suite features attached private bathroom w/ walk-in closet!
-Side-by-side washer/dryer provided!
-Central A/C & heat

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2875
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: Coming soon!
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Eastlake / Chula Vista
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2001

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: back patio lights, fridge ice maker (non functioning), water softener (non functioning)
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5818462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Borrego Springs Road have any available units?
1350 Borrego Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 Borrego Springs Road have?
Some of 1350 Borrego Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Borrego Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Borrego Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Borrego Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Borrego Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Borrego Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Borrego Springs Road offers parking.
Does 1350 Borrego Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 Borrego Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Borrego Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 1350 Borrego Springs Road has a pool.
Does 1350 Borrego Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1350 Borrego Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Borrego Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 Borrego Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.

