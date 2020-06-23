1311 Caminito Capistrano #1

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 2 BED/2 BATH IN OTAY RANCH! - WOW! You're gonna love this great Otay Ranch unit! Located in a lovely complex near to all, shopping, freeways, dining and entertainment. Complex also features a sparkling pool. Inside the unit you'll find 2 large bedrooms as well as 2 full baths, located on opposite sides of the unit. Property also enjoys a one car garage, in-unit laundry and a quiet, private balcony. This unit is unique in that the front porch area is a walk down from the street, making it convenient and easy for guests to park and visit! To make a showing appointment just call 619-746-6547 ext 105.



(RLNE4607500)