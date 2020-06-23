All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1311 Caminito Capistrano #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1311 Caminito Capistrano #1

1311 Caminito Capistrano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1311 Caminito Capistrano, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 2 BED/2 BATH IN OTAY RANCH! - WOW! You're gonna love this great Otay Ranch unit! Located in a lovely complex near to all, shopping, freeways, dining and entertainment. Complex also features a sparkling pool. Inside the unit you'll find 2 large bedrooms as well as 2 full baths, located on opposite sides of the unit. Property also enjoys a one car garage, in-unit laundry and a quiet, private balcony. This unit is unique in that the front porch area is a walk down from the street, making it convenient and easy for guests to park and visit! To make a showing appointment just call 619-746-6547 ext 105.

(RLNE4607500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 have any available units?
1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 have?
Some of 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 does offer parking.
Does 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 have a pool?
Yes, 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 has a pool.
Does 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 have accessible units?
No, 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Caminito Capistrano #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College