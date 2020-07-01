All apartments in Chula Vista
1260 LOS ARCOS PL

1260 Los Arcos Place · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Los Arcos Place, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gated townhouse 3b2.5b - Property Id: 168745

OPENING HOUSE 01DEC2019 10AM to 2PM. Nice and quiet gated community, 5 minutes drive to Costco, Walmart. The swimming pool just had been remodeled as well as the new vinyl fence. Whole new kitchen and bathrooms, new tile flooring downstair and new hardwood flooring upstair. Walking distance to elementary and middle school. Move in ready on 01DEC2019. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168745p
Property Id 168745

(RLNE5237090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 LOS ARCOS PL have any available units?
1260 LOS ARCOS PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 LOS ARCOS PL have?
Some of 1260 LOS ARCOS PL's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 LOS ARCOS PL currently offering any rent specials?
1260 LOS ARCOS PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 LOS ARCOS PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 LOS ARCOS PL is pet friendly.
Does 1260 LOS ARCOS PL offer parking?
No, 1260 LOS ARCOS PL does not offer parking.
Does 1260 LOS ARCOS PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 LOS ARCOS PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 LOS ARCOS PL have a pool?
Yes, 1260 LOS ARCOS PL has a pool.
Does 1260 LOS ARCOS PL have accessible units?
No, 1260 LOS ARCOS PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 LOS ARCOS PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 LOS ARCOS PL does not have units with dishwashers.

