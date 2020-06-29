All apartments in Chula Vista
1250 La Crescentia Drive

1250 La Crescentia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1250 La Crescentia Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms solar home in the Rancho Del Rey community. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace.
features a large backyard and open concept layout! Let's schedule a tour today!!! Call (951)795-5711.

Leasing Incentives:
-Upstairs offers carpet throughout
-Open and Spacious Rooms
-Granite counter tops
-Solar Paid
-Heating and cooling
-Two car garage

Screening/Leasing Details:
-$30 Application per adult
-$3250 Month Rent on 12 month Term
-$3250 Deposit
**Renter Insurance **
**Pet Deposit ** Small dog/cat welcome
**Renter pays for all utilities

Rental Criteria:
*No evictions
* Background check will be performed
* 2 years of positive rental history
*Must gross 2.5 times the rent per month
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 La Crescentia Drive have any available units?
1250 La Crescentia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 La Crescentia Drive have?
Some of 1250 La Crescentia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 La Crescentia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1250 La Crescentia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 La Crescentia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 La Crescentia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1250 La Crescentia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1250 La Crescentia Drive offers parking.
Does 1250 La Crescentia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 La Crescentia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 La Crescentia Drive have a pool?
No, 1250 La Crescentia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1250 La Crescentia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1250 La Crescentia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 La Crescentia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 La Crescentia Drive has units with dishwashers.
