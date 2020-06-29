1250 La Crescentia Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Rancho - Del Rey
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms solar home in the Rancho Del Rey community. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. features a large backyard and open concept layout! Let's schedule a tour today!!! Call (951)795-5711.
Leasing Incentives: -Upstairs offers carpet throughout -Open and Spacious Rooms -Granite counter tops -Solar Paid -Heating and cooling -Two car garage
Screening/Leasing Details: -$30 Application per adult -$3250 Month Rent on 12 month Term -$3250 Deposit **Renter Insurance ** **Pet Deposit ** Small dog/cat welcome **Renter pays for all utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
