1243 Cabezas Cove Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Antigua, Eastlake!!! - Please note this is a high demand property and will go fast. Get a head start and apply online at www.durnaterichsd.com and click under vacancies at the top and then click under the property to apply. Property is not section 8 approved. ONLY pets under 25 lbs allowed. No large breeds please.



PERFECTION!! This townhouse was just remodeled from top to bottom. New carpet and laminate wood floors.This house offers 2 private entrances, a fenced in backyard, and a 1 car attached garage. The first floor boasts an extremely large family room, with wood flooring, a gas fireplace and built-in entertainment center. The kitchen overlooks the family room, featuring a breakfast bar and all appliances stay. The 2nd floor hosts all of the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a private on-suite, a large walk-in closet, and vaulted ceilings. Each of the other 2 bedrooms are large with fantastic closet space. The property features additional storage closets, storage racks in the garage, and a separate laundry room. The community features a shared pool and a secured gated entry.



(RLNE4891078)