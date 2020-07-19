1148 De Leon Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great 2 bedroom condo in gated community in Rancho del Rey! - Don't miss this one! 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms! Walk in closets! Bright and open floor plan with a balcony and 1 car attached garage. Laundry in unit. New paint! Wood laminate flooring throughout! A/C. Small pets considered. Community is gated and has a pool! Close to schools and shopping. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



(RLNE5914235)