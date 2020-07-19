All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1148 De Leon Dr

1148 De Leon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1148 De Leon Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great 2 bedroom condo in gated community in Rancho del Rey! - Don't miss this one! 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms! Walk in closets! Bright and open floor plan with a balcony and 1 car attached garage. Laundry in unit. New paint! Wood laminate flooring throughout! A/C. Small pets considered. Community is gated and has a pool! Close to schools and shopping. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE5914235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 De Leon Dr have any available units?
1148 De Leon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 De Leon Dr have?
Some of 1148 De Leon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 De Leon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1148 De Leon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 De Leon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 De Leon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1148 De Leon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1148 De Leon Dr offers parking.
Does 1148 De Leon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 De Leon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 De Leon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1148 De Leon Dr has a pool.
Does 1148 De Leon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1148 De Leon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 De Leon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 De Leon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
