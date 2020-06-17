All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B

902 Caminito Madrigal · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Poinsetta
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

902 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Gorgeous and Beach Close Carlsbad Condo! MOVE-IN BY 05/31 and RECEIVE $500 off 1st Month's Rent! - This Ocean View upper unit condo boasts 2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom and 897 sf of living space. Light and bright with spacious living and dining area. New Paint throughout. Remodeled Bathroom. Features include wood laminate flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, and a large balcony to enjoy those amazing ocean views. Ceiling fans to help circulate that beautiful ocean breeze. Large detached 1 car garage with lots of room for storage as well as parking pass for a second car. Located in the Alta Mira 2 community with amenities that include large community pool, hot tub, sauna and walking trails. Close to freeways, shopping, entertainment and the beach.

You don't want to let this one get away!!!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking

Rent: $ 2395
Deposit: $ 2695
Processing Fee: $50.00

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE5586822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B have any available units?
902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B have?
Some of 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B has a pool.
Does 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
