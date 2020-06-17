902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Gorgeous and Beach Close Carlsbad Condo! MOVE-IN BY 05/31 and RECEIVE $500 off 1st Month's Rent! - This Ocean View upper unit condo boasts 2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom and 897 sf of living space. Light and bright with spacious living and dining area. New Paint throughout. Remodeled Bathroom. Features include wood laminate flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, and a large balcony to enjoy those amazing ocean views. Ceiling fans to help circulate that beautiful ocean breeze. Large detached 1 car garage with lots of room for storage as well as parking pass for a second car. Located in the Alta Mira 2 community with amenities that include large community pool, hot tub, sauna and walking trails. Close to freeways, shopping, entertainment and the beach.



You don't want to let this one get away!!!



Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking



Rent: $ 2395

Deposit: $ 2695

Processing Fee: $50.00



Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.



(RLNE5586822)