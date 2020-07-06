7539 Gibraltar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful single level condo with attached 2 car garage. Very nice open floorplan. Located in small gated community on the La Costa golf course. Neat floorplan with large back patio the length of the home. Walk to the front of the complex and your overlooking the golf course. Very small quiet complex, peaceful. Two fireplaces, one in living room, one in the master. All appliances included. Trash service included. Community pool and spa. No pets allowed. 760-436-5111 La Costa Sales & Rentals