Last updated February 7 2020 at 11:52 AM

7539 Gibraltar Street

7539 Gibraltar Street · No Longer Available
Location

7539 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful single level condo with attached 2 car garage. Very nice open floorplan. Located in small gated community on the La Costa golf course. Neat floorplan with large back patio the length of the home. Walk to the front of the complex and your overlooking the golf course. Very small quiet complex, peaceful. Two fireplaces, one in living room, one in the master. All appliances included. Trash service included. Community pool and spa. No pets allowed. 760-436-5111 La Costa Sales & Rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Gibraltar Street have any available units?
7539 Gibraltar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7539 Gibraltar Street have?
Some of 7539 Gibraltar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 Gibraltar Street currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Gibraltar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Gibraltar Street pet-friendly?
No, 7539 Gibraltar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7539 Gibraltar Street offer parking?
Yes, 7539 Gibraltar Street offers parking.
Does 7539 Gibraltar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7539 Gibraltar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Gibraltar Street have a pool?
Yes, 7539 Gibraltar Street has a pool.
Does 7539 Gibraltar Street have accessible units?
No, 7539 Gibraltar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Gibraltar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7539 Gibraltar Street has units with dishwashers.

