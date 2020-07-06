All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

3650 Jetty Point

3650 Jetty Point · No Longer Available
Location

3650 Jetty Point, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Tri-level Townhome in Calavera Hills Community (Carlsbad) - Charming tri-level townhome in quiet Carlsbad neighborhood walking distance to Calavera Hills Community Park and trails. This bright and clean 2 bedroom + optional bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome features over 1,300 SqFt with a spacious main living area and architectural details throughout the unit. The townhome entryway leads you to the second floor main living area with an open space that can be used as a dining or seating area that flows into the living room and kitchen. The living room features a gas fireplace and a built-in entertainment nook. A room off the living can be used as an office, playroom or as a third bedroom option. The room includes a private balcony overlooking the neighborhood.

The first guest bedroom includes two closets and an ensuite bathroom vanity with a jack and jill access to a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The third-floor master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and a shower/tub combo. Other features of the townhome include hardwood flooring, central air conditioning and an attached two car garage with direct access to the townhome. Tenants will have to provide their own washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to community amenities including a pool, spa and playground. No smoking. One small pet OK with restrictions.

The townhome is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Hope Elementary School, Calavera Hills Middle School, Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad High School. It is also just a few miles from the beach and close proximity to shopping at Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Vons, CVS, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more. Destinations such as Camp Pendleton, LEGOLAND, the Omni La Costa Resort and other San Diego area favorites are also within quick driving distance. Commuters have easy access to Interstate 5 and Highways 76 and 78.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Jetty Point have any available units?
3650 Jetty Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 Jetty Point have?
Some of 3650 Jetty Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Jetty Point currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Jetty Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Jetty Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 Jetty Point is pet friendly.
Does 3650 Jetty Point offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Jetty Point offers parking.
Does 3650 Jetty Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 Jetty Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Jetty Point have a pool?
Yes, 3650 Jetty Point has a pool.
Does 3650 Jetty Point have accessible units?
No, 3650 Jetty Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Jetty Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 Jetty Point does not have units with dishwashers.

