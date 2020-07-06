3650 Jetty Point

Amenities

Tri-level Townhome in Calavera Hills Community (Carlsbad) - Charming tri-level townhome in quiet Carlsbad neighborhood walking distance to Calavera Hills Community Park and trails. This bright and clean 2 bedroom + optional bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome features over 1,300 SqFt with a spacious main living area and architectural details throughout the unit. The townhome entryway leads you to the second floor main living area with an open space that can be used as a dining or seating area that flows into the living room and kitchen. The living room features a gas fireplace and a built-in entertainment nook. A room off the living can be used as an office, playroom or as a third bedroom option. The room includes a private balcony overlooking the neighborhood.



The first guest bedroom includes two closets and an ensuite bathroom vanity with a jack and jill access to a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The third-floor master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity and a shower/tub combo. Other features of the townhome include hardwood flooring, central air conditioning and an attached two car garage with direct access to the townhome. Tenants will have to provide their own washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to community amenities including a pool, spa and playground. No smoking. One small pet OK with restrictions.



The townhome is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Hope Elementary School, Calavera Hills Middle School, Sage Creek High School, Carlsbad High School. It is also just a few miles from the beach and close proximity to shopping at Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Vons, CVS, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more. Destinations such as Camp Pendleton, LEGOLAND, the Omni La Costa Resort and other San Diego area favorites are also within quick driving distance. Commuters have easy access to Interstate 5 and Highways 76 and 78.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



