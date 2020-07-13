All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Villas at Carlsbad

2600 Kremeyer Cir · (760) 237-8790
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive a $500 Gift Card OR up to One Month Free on Select Units! Please Call For Details! *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Location

2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 90-03 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

Unit 25-15 · Avail. now

$2,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

Unit 25-19 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 601 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Carlsbad.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
business center
internet cafe
24hr laundry
Take in the sunshine and breathe in the ocean air right from your modern studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment at Villas at Carlsbad. Our location right in the heart of Carlsbad, near Oceanside, means that you are living the ideal beachside life only a mile away from Carlsbad State Beach and even closer to great local restaurants, retailers, and entertainment.

Our community at Villas at Carlsbad will charm you from the first glance, with its adobe-style exterior that leads to modern apartments. Living at Villas at Carlsbad gives you access to a 24-hour fitness center, a spa, and a swimming pool, meaning there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy from the comfort of our grounds. But the luxuries don’t end outside. Each home is thoughtfully finished and fully equipped with modern features that will make you feel like each day is the start of a vacation.

Interested in learning more about Luxurious Carlsbad Living at an affordable price? Call our friendly leasing agents at Villas

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Trash: $33/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Carlsbad have any available units?
Villas at Carlsbad has 3 units available starting at $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas at Carlsbad have?
Some of Villas at Carlsbad's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Carlsbad currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Carlsbad is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive a $500 Gift Card OR up to One Month Free on Select Units! Please Call For Details! *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Is Villas at Carlsbad pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Carlsbad is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Carlsbad offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Carlsbad offers parking.
Does Villas at Carlsbad have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villas at Carlsbad offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Carlsbad have a pool?
Yes, Villas at Carlsbad has a pool.
Does Villas at Carlsbad have accessible units?
No, Villas at Carlsbad does not have accessible units.
Does Villas at Carlsbad have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Carlsbad has units with dishwashers.
