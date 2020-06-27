3139 Via Puerta

Amenities

3BR 3BA 3-Story Condo w/ Bonus Room. MOVE-IN SPECIAL*! - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: SIGN TODAY, GET THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FOR 1/2 PRICE!

Bright 3-STORY corner unit 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the desirable Rancho Carrillo/Casacada community of Carlsbad. Features a fireplace, tile flooring, 2 balconies, full sized laundry closet, and a bonus room suitable for an office or den. 2 Car garage. Use of the Cascada pool/spa as well as the Master Rancho Carrillo Association swim center, club house and some great hiking trails! Spectrum internet with NO DATA CAPS. Your small dog will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.



