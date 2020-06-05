All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

3106 Via Puerta

3106 via Puerta · No Longer Available
Location

3106 via Puerta, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Cascada at Rancho Carrillo 3 story 3/2.5 Ready now. - Great unit in the Cascada Community, offering meticulous grounds, pool/spa, ample guest parking, access to Rancho Carrillo Swim as well as Recreation Center.

Minutes to Bressi Ranch Shopping, Shadowridge, Palomar Airport Road, La Costa, San Marcos, Hwy 78, I-5, I-15 beaches, Encinitas, Shopping, Entertainment and more! Close to hiking, biking and other outdoor activities including trails that join the local neighborhoods. Schools & preschool in walking distance. This is truly an ideal location for easy access all over North County.

- 3 Story Condominium
- Entry level has room for a small office
- Air Conditioning
- Refrigerator
- Laundry in Garage
- Laminate flooring/Carpet
- Modern Colors
- 2 Balconies (Main Level and Master Bedroom)
- Fireplace
- Modern and bright
- Each Bedroom with its own bathroom

TERMS: 1 year

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception. This is not a guarantee of approval.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Currently on self showing lockbox. Please call our office if you have any questions.

- PARKING: 2 Car attached garage

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay ALL (SDGE, Water, Trash and Sewer).

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*

5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403
888-264-3812

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE1937531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

