3106 Via Puerta

Cascada at Rancho Carrillo 3 story 3/2.5 Ready now. - Great unit in the Cascada Community, offering meticulous grounds, pool/spa, ample guest parking, access to Rancho Carrillo Swim as well as Recreation Center.



Minutes to Bressi Ranch Shopping, Shadowridge, Palomar Airport Road, La Costa, San Marcos, Hwy 78, I-5, I-15 beaches, Encinitas, Shopping, Entertainment and more! Close to hiking, biking and other outdoor activities including trails that join the local neighborhoods. Schools & preschool in walking distance. This is truly an ideal location for easy access all over North County.



- 3 Story Condominium

- Entry level has room for a small office

- Air Conditioning

- Refrigerator

- Laundry in Garage

- Laminate flooring/Carpet

- Modern Colors

- 2 Balconies (Main Level and Master Bedroom)

- Fireplace

- Modern and bright

- Each Bedroom with its own bathroom



TERMS: 1 year



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property



- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception. This is not a guarantee of approval.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Currently on self showing lockbox. Please call our office if you have any questions.



- PARKING: 2 Car attached garage



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay ALL (SDGE, Water, Trash and Sewer).



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*



