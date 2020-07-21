3007 Pueblo St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground tennis court

Recently upgraded detached home in La Costa available now!Great family friendly neighborhood only half a block from La Costa Canyon Park which includes playgrounds, basketball courts, and tennis courts. 5 bed, 3 bath, 2543 sq. ft.Entry level bedroom with full bathroom including a sliding glass door to backyard and walk in closet.Nice wood and tile flooring throughout downstairs and newer carpeting upstairs.Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and custom paint.Newly remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters.