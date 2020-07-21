3007 Pueblo St

Amenities
Recently upgraded detached home in La Costa available now!Great family friendly neighborhood only half a block from La Costa Canyon Park which includes playgrounds, basketball courts, and tennis courts. 5 bed, 3 bath, 2543 sq. ft.Entry level bedroom with full bathroom including a sliding glass door to backyard and walk in closet.Nice wood and tile flooring throughout downstairs and newer carpeting upstairs.Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and custom paint.Newly remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters.