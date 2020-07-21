All apartments in Carlsbad
3007 Pueblo St

3007 Pueblo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Pueblo Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
tennis court
Recently upgraded detached home in La Costa available now!Great family friendly neighborhood only half a block from La Costa Canyon Park which includes playgrounds, basketball courts, and tennis courts. 5 bed, 3 bath, 2543 sq. ft.Entry level bedroom with full bathroom including a sliding glass door to backyard and walk in closet.Nice wood and tile flooring throughout downstairs and newer carpeting upstairs.Light and bright with vaulted ceilings and custom paint.Newly remodeled kitchen w/ granite counters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Pueblo St have any available units?
3007 Pueblo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Pueblo St have?
Some of 3007 Pueblo St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Pueblo St currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Pueblo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Pueblo St pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Pueblo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3007 Pueblo St offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Pueblo St offers parking.
Does 3007 Pueblo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 Pueblo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Pueblo St have a pool?
No, 3007 Pueblo St does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Pueblo St have accessible units?
No, 3007 Pueblo St does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Pueblo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Pueblo St has units with dishwashers.
