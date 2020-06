Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rent reduced! Wonderful end Unit with views of the canyons and no neighbors to see to the North-west. Highly upgraded everythng looks and feels new. Very quiet and private location. One garage and 1 parking space in front of unit belong to this rental. Also had a 5 x 10 storage inside garge for extra storage. Close to Hope Elementary, Calavera Middle & Sage High.