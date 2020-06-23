Rent Calculator
222 N. Rose Street #307
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 27
222 N. Rose Street #307
222 N Rose St
No Longer Available
Location
222 N Rose St, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MUST SEE -- BEAUTIFUL 2BA+2BR CONDO IN TOLUCA LAKE!!! -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 222 N. Rose Street #307 have any available units?
222 N. Rose Street #307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
What amenities does 222 N. Rose Street #307 have?
Some of 222 N. Rose Street #307's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 222 N. Rose Street #307 currently offering any rent specials?
222 N. Rose Street #307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 N. Rose Street #307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 N. Rose Street #307 is pet friendly.
Does 222 N. Rose Street #307 offer parking?
No, 222 N. Rose Street #307 does not offer parking.
Does 222 N. Rose Street #307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 N. Rose Street #307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 N. Rose Street #307 have a pool?
No, 222 N. Rose Street #307 does not have a pool.
Does 222 N. Rose Street #307 have accessible units?
No, 222 N. Rose Street #307 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 N. Rose Street #307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 N. Rose Street #307 does not have units with dishwashers.
