Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:31 PM

437 Apartments for rent in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, CA

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,695
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
850 sqft
Valley Apartments are conveniently located in the southwest corner of Burbank, which is adjacent to the Township of Toluca Lake. Several large floor plans are offered in this 3 story building with elevator access to all floors.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Melody
4115 Hood Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
This 1960's retro themed luxury apartment building with mid-mod decor transport you back to an era of opulence and American optimism. If you are looking for a one of a kind nostalgic experience that is absolutely beyond compare, then look no further.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
4319 W Olive Ave
4319 Olive Avenue, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Luxurious 2+2 This is an end unit with plenty of privacy. Very safe and quite neighborhood.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4140 Warner Boulevard
4140 Warner Boulevard, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully furnished and renovated condo including central air and heat throughout the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Toluca Lake
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
113 Units Available
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
43 Units Available
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,590
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,636
985 sqft
Ideal location right off the 101 and close to Universal City. Recently renovated with modern comforts: air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, and private balconies. Community amenities include a pool, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,229
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1108 sqft
Convenient to Universal City/Studio City Metro Station and several freeways. Pet-friendly apartment community in the thriving Studio City neighborhood. Multiple indoor and outdoor recreation areas, including an outdoor kitchen and a two-story fitness center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,110
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1073 sqft
Luxury meets elegance in these stylish apartments with quartz stone countertops and hard surface plank flooring. Expansive swimming pool with cabanas and hot tub, a WiFi lounge, yoga studio, and more, designed for maximum comfort.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
13 Units Available
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,151
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,429
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Access Metro Red Line, the 101, 134, 170. Enjoy modern kitchens, granite and quartz counters, hardwoods and in-unit laundry. Pool, sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
8 Units Available
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
983 sqft
Modern apartment community close to Highway 134 and Olive Avenue. Spacious apartments have a dishwasher, a range, a refrigerator and a patio/balcony. Community includes a sauna, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,745
872 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1170 sqft
This upscale community is located right in the San Fernando Valley. Apartments feature large gourmet kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, a resident lounge, and a lap pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,775
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1032 sqft
Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are all features of the award-winning design of Parc Pointe Apartments.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Oaks
330 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
963 sqft
The Oaks is located on a quiet tree-lined street in heart of Burbank. Individuality, privacy and superior amenities are features of the award-winning design of The Oaks apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,920
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,536
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,306
1250 sqft
Mature landscaping and neuvo-classic European architecture near Highway 101. Community amenities include clubhouse, conference room, alarm system, swimming pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
3 Units Available
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1100 sqft
NoHo Gallery Apartments in North Hollywood CA is located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District. This gated apartment community is actually two complementary buildings on Morrison Street.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,750
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Stop by Toluca Terrace Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment, Toluca Terrace Apartments has what you’re looking for! The gourmet kitchen combined with an

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5151 Riverton Ave
5151 Riverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
Available 07/28/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 317868 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THEY SHARE A COMMON WALL.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4412 W Verdugo Ave
4412 West Verdugo Avenue, Burbank, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
909 sqft
Available 07/31/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 317876 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10809 Hartsook St
10809 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1500 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316866 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE PROPERTY AND THIS IS FRONT HOUSE.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10801 Hartsook St
10801 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316878 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE FRONT PROPERTY ON THE LOT AND BOTH

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4639 Cahuenga Blvd.
4639 Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
4639 Cahuenga Blvd. Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 bed/4 bath Townhome in Toluca Lake Available for Lease - Built-in 2018, this 4 bed 4 bath open floor-plan home is exactly what you’re looking for.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11022 Aqua Vista St 8
11022 Aqua Vista Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
600 sqft
Modern 1 Bedroom in Studio City - Property Id: 305763 WELCOME TO THE TUSCANY.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11030 Moorpark St 10
11030 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1BR in North Hollywood! You'll be impressed! - Property Id: 40532 Call Erin today to schedule a viewing at 818-527-4336.
Toluca Lake
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Toluca Lake reflects an era gone by in Los Angeles. With a great deal of 1950s nostalgia, clean streets, and neighbors dedicated to protecting each other’s privacy, this neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley feels like a secluded place where you can get away from it all.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Somewhat walkable
  • Somewhat bike-friendly

Demographics

  • Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
  • Established professionals (mostly between 35-44)
  • Some families with young children

Close to:

  • The 101
  • Universal Studios
  • Warner Bros. Studios

Contains:

  • Ventura Freeway
  • Falcon Theater
  • Lakeside Country Club

Toluca Lake in 3 Words: Safe, Nostalgic, Private

Living in Toluca Lake

There is an actual lake called Toluca Lake, but few people have ever seen it because it borders private residences and clubs, so there’s no public access. Renters love the Toluca Lake neighborhood for its air of peace and quiet, where you can enjoy charming boutiques and cafes but also enjoy undisturbed nights in.

You’ll find appreciation for the past at popular hangouts like Bob’s Big Boy (don’t miss the classic car shows every Friday night) and Patys Restaurant, a great spot for brunch. Places like The Red Door are totally modern places to enjoy a cocktail where the vibe still has a bit of that old Hollywood glamour. Sushi Yuzu has some amazingly fresh sushi, and the Italian fare at Prosecco Trattoria is perfect for a nice dinner or special occasion.

Getting around Toluca Lake

Life in Toluca Lake is definitely easier if you have a car. Although you can use public transportation here and there are two bus stops in town, it’s going to take longer if you don’t have your own vehicle. However, you’ll find Toluca Lake perfectly walkable for local errands or enjoying the shops and restaurants in your neighborhood.

Renting in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles

When you’re ready to look for an apartment for rent in Toluca Lake, you should be able to find an available unit fairly easily—as long as your budget matches the available housing. You’ll have choices among tastefully remodeled apartments, condos and houses for rent, and generally the quality of living is excellent in each. However, come prepared with proof of your credentials to verify that you’ll be a good renter; many properties require not just a solid employment history and an income 3 times the rent, but also bank statements and check stubs. Make sure your previous landlords will provide a good reference for you, because there’s a good likelihood they’ll be asked.

You can expect that the apartments for rent in Toluca Lake will be in quiet communities, where your neighbors are friendly but respect your need for space. Many properties have onsite pools, where you can socialize with your neighbors when you choose or just relax and cool off. Other communities have lushly landscaped courtyards to make your home feel that much more peaceful and secluded. In general, you can expect at least one parking space to be included with your rent, but additional parking and utilities may not be, so it’s a good idea to ask before signing the lease. Many apartments will also allow you to bring a pet or two, but a pet deposit and a nominal amount of additional monthly pet rent are standard charges.

Things to do in Toluca Lake

Even if you have to jump through a few hoops to score a place in Toluca Lake, you’ll find that it’s well worth the effort. There are several great, well-maintained parks just outside the edge of the Toluca Lake borders in nearby Studio City, and it’s common to see your neighbors taking a jog or a stroll through town. The quiet, clean streets feel safe at almost any hour, but you won’t need to head for wilder pastures to enjoy nightlife in Toluca Lake. Catcher in the Rye is a fun, literary-themed bar and Cascabel is a Mexican restaurant with such great drinks that you’ll want to stay a while.

Riverside Drive is the main spot in town, and it’s where you’ll find a lot of restaurants and some great shopping. The retail options in Toluca Lake run more toward chic, tasteful boutiques like Rose & Sage and Pergolina than mega malls, but you’ll find big, busy, and exciting shopping experiences nearby at the CityWalk in Universal City. Toluca Lake represents the classy, sophisticated side of Los Angeles, where culture whispers rather than shouts.

When you’re looking for a peaceful place to call home that’s close to downtown but still far enough away to feel secluded, take a look at Toluca Lake.

