437 Apartments for rent in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, CA
1 of 38
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 41
1 of 41
1 of 34
1 of 33
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 27
1 of 41
1 of 34
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 31
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 53
1 of 49
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 30
Toluca Lake reflects an era gone by in Los Angeles. With a great deal of 1950s nostalgia, clean streets, and neighbors dedicated to protecting each other’s privacy, this neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley feels like a secluded place where you can get away from it all.
Transportation
- Driving
- Somewhat walkable
- Somewhat bike-friendly
Demographics
- Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
- Established professionals (mostly between 35-44)
- Some families with young children
Close to:
- The 101
- Universal Studios
- Warner Bros. Studios
Contains:
- Ventura Freeway
- Falcon Theater
- Lakeside Country Club
Toluca Lake in 3 Words: Safe, Nostalgic, Private
There is an actual lake called Toluca Lake, but few people have ever seen it because it borders private residences and clubs, so there’s no public access. Renters love the Toluca Lake neighborhood for its air of peace and quiet, where you can enjoy charming boutiques and cafes but also enjoy undisturbed nights in.
You’ll find appreciation for the past at popular hangouts like Bob’s Big Boy (don’t miss the classic car shows every Friday night) and Patys Restaurant, a great spot for brunch. Places like The Red Door are totally modern places to enjoy a cocktail where the vibe still has a bit of that old Hollywood glamour. Sushi Yuzu has some amazingly fresh sushi, and the Italian fare at Prosecco Trattoria is perfect for a nice dinner or special occasion.
Life in Toluca Lake is definitely easier if you have a car. Although you can use public transportation here and there are two bus stops in town, it’s going to take longer if you don’t have your own vehicle. However, you’ll find Toluca Lake perfectly walkable for local errands or enjoying the shops and restaurants in your neighborhood.
When you’re ready to look for an apartment for rent in Toluca Lake, you should be able to find an available unit fairly easily—as long as your budget matches the available housing. You’ll have choices among tastefully remodeled apartments, condos and houses for rent, and generally the quality of living is excellent in each. However, come prepared with proof of your credentials to verify that you’ll be a good renter; many properties require not just a solid employment history and an income 3 times the rent, but also bank statements and check stubs. Make sure your previous landlords will provide a good reference for you, because there’s a good likelihood they’ll be asked.
You can expect that the apartments for rent in Toluca Lake will be in quiet communities, where your neighbors are friendly but respect your need for space. Many properties have onsite pools, where you can socialize with your neighbors when you choose or just relax and cool off. Other communities have lushly landscaped courtyards to make your home feel that much more peaceful and secluded. In general, you can expect at least one parking space to be included with your rent, but additional parking and utilities may not be, so it’s a good idea to ask before signing the lease. Many apartments will also allow you to bring a pet or two, but a pet deposit and a nominal amount of additional monthly pet rent are standard charges.
Even if you have to jump through a few hoops to score a place in Toluca Lake, you’ll find that it’s well worth the effort. There are several great, well-maintained parks just outside the edge of the Toluca Lake borders in nearby Studio City, and it’s common to see your neighbors taking a jog or a stroll through town. The quiet, clean streets feel safe at almost any hour, but you won’t need to head for wilder pastures to enjoy nightlife in Toluca Lake. Catcher in the Rye is a fun, literary-themed bar and Cascabel is a Mexican restaurant with such great drinks that you’ll want to stay a while.
Riverside Drive is the main spot in town, and it’s where you’ll find a lot of restaurants and some great shopping. The retail options in Toluca Lake run more toward chic, tasteful boutiques like Rose & Sage and Pergolina than mega malls, but you’ll find big, busy, and exciting shopping experiences nearby at the CityWalk in Universal City. Toluca Lake represents the classy, sophisticated side of Los Angeles, where culture whispers rather than shouts.
When you’re looking for a peaceful place to call home that’s close to downtown but still far enough away to feel secluded, take a look at Toluca Lake.