All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1214 N Lamer Street.
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1214 N Lamer Street
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:27 PM
1 of 14
1214 N Lamer Street
1214 N Lamer St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1214 N Lamer St, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tastefully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Back Unit of a duplex. Unit has Laundry hook ups and a private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have any available units?
1214 N Lamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burbank, CA
.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Burbank Rent Report
.
Is 1214 N Lamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1214 N Lamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 N Lamer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Burbank
.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street offer parking?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have a pool?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have accessible units?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
