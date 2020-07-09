All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1214 N Lamer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1214 N Lamer Street
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:27 PM

1214 N Lamer Street

1214 N Lamer St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1214 N Lamer St, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tastefully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Back Unit of a duplex. Unit has Laundry hook ups and a private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 N Lamer Street have any available units?
1214 N Lamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1214 N Lamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1214 N Lamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 N Lamer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street offer parking?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have a pool?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have accessible units?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 N Lamer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 N Lamer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts