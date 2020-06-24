703 N Mavis st first

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit first Available 02/25/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745



Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment. Brand new wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen, and bedroom. Amazing floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space and really helps brighten up the room. The bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet. Ceiling fans in bedroom you are able to connect your washer and dryer inside your home. Your beautiful apartment comes with one assigned covered parking with added storage space. We pay great attention to all the details in all our remodeling so you can have a beautiful home. We have a quiet neighborhood which would be perfect for anybody. We are located near many shopping centers and major freeways. Anaheim has its very own school district. All of this for only $1700 per month with deposit starting at $800

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52745

