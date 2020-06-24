All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 703 N Mavis st first.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
703 N Mavis st first
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

703 N Mavis st first

703 North Mavis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

703 North Mavis Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit first Available 02/25/20 **NEW FRESH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 52745

Looking for a 2 bedroom to call home? Do you want a brand new remodeled apartment, with a cozy family living environment Well We Will have a freshly remodeled apartment. Brand new wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and kitchen, and bedroom. Amazing floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedroom that gives you a feeling of open space and really helps brighten up the room. The bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet. Ceiling fans in bedroom you are able to connect your washer and dryer inside your home. Your beautiful apartment comes with one assigned covered parking with added storage space. We pay great attention to all the details in all our remodeling so you can have a beautiful home. We have a quiet neighborhood which would be perfect for anybody. We are located near many shopping centers and major freeways. Anaheim has its very own school district. All of this for only $1700 per month with deposit starting at $800
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52745
Property Id 52745

(RLNE5375393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 N Mavis st first have any available units?
703 N Mavis st first doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 N Mavis st first have?
Some of 703 N Mavis st first's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 N Mavis st first currently offering any rent specials?
703 N Mavis st first is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 N Mavis st first pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 N Mavis st first is pet friendly.
Does 703 N Mavis st first offer parking?
Yes, 703 N Mavis st first offers parking.
Does 703 N Mavis st first have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 N Mavis st first offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 N Mavis st first have a pool?
No, 703 N Mavis st first does not have a pool.
Does 703 N Mavis st first have accessible units?
No, 703 N Mavis st first does not have accessible units.
Does 703 N Mavis st first have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 N Mavis st first does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Village
207 South Western Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles