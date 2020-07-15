2825 E Devon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Foothills Resort-like home near U of A! The best kept secret in Broadmoor, this beautiful complete remodel and expansion was done in 2007, sparing no expense. Back yard boasts a gorgeous 33 foot pool with gas heating. Original 1946 bungalow style home has been completely transformed. 3br/3ba with over 3000sf. Dual zoned heating and cooling. Home has granite counter tops in kitchen, living room buffet area, all 3 baths, and Family Room/ 4th bedroom. There is over $200k of custom made cabinetry in all rooms and closet areas. Two car tandem garage contains the 3rd covered patio near the pool. Unassuming from the street, you will be blown away as soon as you step in the front door of this one-of-a-kind property. Available 8/1.