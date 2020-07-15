All apartments in Tucson
Find more places like 2825 E Devon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tucson, AZ
/
2825 E Devon Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

2825 E Devon Street

2825 East Devon Street · (520) 549-2051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tucson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2825 East Devon Street, Tucson, AZ 85716
Broadmoor - Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Foothills Resort-like home near U of A! The best kept secret in Broadmoor, this beautiful complete remodel and expansion was done in 2007, sparing no expense. Back yard boasts a gorgeous 33 foot pool with gas heating. Original 1946 bungalow style home has been completely transformed. 3br/3ba with over 3000sf. Dual zoned heating and cooling. Home has granite counter tops in kitchen, living room buffet area, all 3 baths, and Family Room/ 4th bedroom. There is over $200k of custom made cabinetry in all rooms and closet areas. Two car tandem garage contains the 3rd covered patio near the pool. Unassuming from the street, you will be blown away as soon as you step in the front door of this one-of-a-kind property. Available 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 E Devon Street have any available units?
2825 E Devon Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 E Devon Street have?
Some of 2825 E Devon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 E Devon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2825 E Devon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 E Devon Street pet-friendly?
No, 2825 E Devon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tucson.
Does 2825 E Devon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2825 E Devon Street offers parking.
Does 2825 E Devon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 E Devon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 E Devon Street have a pool?
Yes, 2825 E Devon Street has a pool.
Does 2825 E Devon Street have accessible units?
No, 2825 E Devon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 E Devon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 E Devon Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2825 E Devon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Apartment Homes
201 S Kolb Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
Place at Presidio Trails
9190 E Old Spanish Trl
Tucson, AZ 85710
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85742
Coronado Villas
9225 E Tanque Verde Rd
Tucson, AZ 85749
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street
Tucson, AZ 85701
Overlook at Pantano
1800 S Pantano Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd
Tucson, AZ 85746

Similar Pages

Tucson 1 BedroomsTucson 2 Bedrooms
Tucson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTucson Pet Friendly Places
Tucson Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZ
Coolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadway Pantano EastCampus FarmFlowing Wells
Sam HughesPalo VerdeDietz
AmphiBarrio Nopal

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity