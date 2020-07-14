Tierra Ridge

Lease Length: 6 month to a yearPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per application
Deposit: $87.50 surety bond. $250 additional if conditional approved
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 weight limit, The following dog types are restricted and not allowed on the property: Doberman Pinchers, Chow Chows, Rottweilers, all wolf breeds, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any Hybrid or Mixed Breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 weight limit