Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:14 PM

Tierra Ridge

3350 W Valencia Rd · (208) 643-9004
Location

3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ 85746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H6304 · Avail. Sep 1

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Unit H4106 · Avail. Aug 1

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Unit P3306 · Avail. Aug 25

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit P3308 · Avail. Sep 1

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit H5202 · Avail. Oct 1

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit P2208 · Avail. Sep 1

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 772 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tierra Ridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location. There are nearby schools, parks, specialty shops and restaurants just around the corner. Our prime address is exactly where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 month to a year
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per application
Deposit: $87.50 surety bond. $250 additional if conditional approved
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 weight limit, The following dog types are restricted and not allowed on the property: Doberman Pinchers, Chow Chows, Rottweilers, all wolf breeds, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any Hybrid or Mixed Breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 weight limit,The following dog types are restricted and not allowed on the property: Doberman Pinchers, Chow Chows, Rottweilers, all wolf breeds, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terrier, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies, and any Hybrid or Mixed Breed of one of the aforementioned breeds.
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tierra Ridge have any available units?
Tierra Ridge has 13 units available starting at $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucson, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucson Rent Report.
What amenities does Tierra Ridge have?
Some of Tierra Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tierra Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Tierra Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tierra Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Tierra Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Tierra Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Tierra Ridge offers parking.
Does Tierra Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tierra Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tierra Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Tierra Ridge has a pool.
Does Tierra Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Tierra Ridge has accessible units.
Does Tierra Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tierra Ridge has units with dishwashers.
