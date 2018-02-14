821 W 9TH Street

821 West 9th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281 Mitchell Park West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
REMODELED 4 BD 2 BA 1494 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF A.S.U AND DOWNTOWN TEMPE. TILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPIT IN YARD, COVERED PATIO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
