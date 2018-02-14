All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 25 2019 at 5:26 AM

821 W 9TH Street

821 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 West 9th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
REMODELED 4 BD 2 BA 1494 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF A.S.U AND DOWNTOWN TEMPE. TILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPIT IN YARD, COVERED PATIO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 W 9TH Street have any available units?
821 W 9TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 W 9TH Street have?
Some of 821 W 9TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 W 9TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 W 9TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 W 9TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 821 W 9TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 821 W 9TH Street offer parking?
No, 821 W 9TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 821 W 9TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 W 9TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 W 9TH Street have a pool?
No, 821 W 9TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 821 W 9TH Street have accessible units?
No, 821 W 9TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 W 9TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 W 9TH Street has units with dishwashers.

