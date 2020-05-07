All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2916 S. Terrace Rd.

2916 South Terrace Road · (480) 588-9500
Location

2916 South Terrace Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2916 S. Terrace Rd. · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2121 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
Beautiful Tempe Home with Pool!! Rural/Southern - Shady courtyard entrance, wood french doors & windows(dual pane) and skylights. Spacious floor plan and saltillo tiles in most areas of the home. Gorgeous brick fireplace and granite counters. Backyard offers a relaxing pool surrounded by pavers, grass, and lush landscaping. Landscaping Included Hurry, this won't last!

The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2150
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2150
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $2150 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4638321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

2916 S. Terrace Rd. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Some of 2916 S. Terrace Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
2916 S. Terrace Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 2916 S. Terrace Rd. is pet friendly.
No, 2916 S. Terrace Rd. does not offer parking.
No, 2916 S. Terrace Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 2916 S. Terrace Rd. has a pool.
No, 2916 S. Terrace Rd. does not have accessible units.
No, 2916 S. Terrace Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
