2916 S. Terrace Rd.

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

Beautiful Tempe Home with Pool!! Rural/Southern - Shady courtyard entrance, wood french doors & windows(dual pane) and skylights. Spacious floor plan and saltillo tiles in most areas of the home. Gorgeous brick fireplace and granite counters. Backyard offers a relaxing pool surrounded by pavers, grass, and lush landscaping. Landscaping Included Hurry, this won't last!



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2150

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2150

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $2150 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE4638321)