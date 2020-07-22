All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

9705 E Mountain View Rd · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Scottsdale Ranch
Apartments with Pools
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9705 E Mountain View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Enjoy this beautiful, finely detailed vacation getaway located in the sought after Scottsdale Ranch Racquet Club. Relax in our 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath villa with upscale Southwest decor. This home boasts a private patio off of the great room, a deck off of the master suite and a two car garage! This gated community provides 24 hour guarded entry. Meticulously kept grounds with nine lighted tennis courts, four heated pools, one cold pool, six spas, clubhouse, and fitness center along with a tennis pro and full-time activities director. You also have access to Scottsdale Ranch Community Center, Lake Serena kayak, canoe and paddle boat rentals, and more! Shopping, restaurants & freeway nearby. PLEASE VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR FOR A TRUE REPRESENTATION OF THIS LOVELY HOME.60 day stay minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offers parking.
Does 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
Yes, 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a pool.
Does 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
