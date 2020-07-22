9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

Amenities

Enjoy this beautiful, finely detailed vacation getaway located in the sought after Scottsdale Ranch Racquet Club. Relax in our 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath villa with upscale Southwest decor. This home boasts a private patio off of the great room, a deck off of the master suite and a two car garage! This gated community provides 24 hour guarded entry. Meticulously kept grounds with nine lighted tennis courts, four heated pools, one cold pool, six spas, clubhouse, and fitness center along with a tennis pro and full-time activities director. You also have access to Scottsdale Ranch Community Center, Lake Serena kayak, canoe and paddle boat rentals, and more! Shopping, restaurants & freeway nearby. PLEASE VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR FOR A TRUE REPRESENTATION OF THIS LOVELY HOME.60 day stay minimum