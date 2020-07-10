Apartment List
/
AZ
/
scottsdale
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:37 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Scottsdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
65 Units Available
Airpark
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
810 sqft
Everything you need for a relaxed lifestyle can be found at Dwell. Enjoy spacious apartments, a dog park, picnic area and three refreshing pools, as well as easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
21 Units Available
DC Ranch
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,286
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
40 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,337
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
23 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1371 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1275 sqft
This green community boasts a gym, sauna, hot tub and pool. Apartments contain washers and dryers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Next to the Coronado Golf Course and within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
$
22 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1411 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Standard
6811 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, with easy access to dining and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, trash valet and wine room.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,247
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
950 sqft
Beautiful location in Scottsdale close to shopping and dining. Residents enjoy units with central A/C, patios or balconies, and washers and dryers. The community features two large pools and a spa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1471 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
183 Units Available
Airpark
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,464
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1411 sqft
Vitri will set a new standard of apartment living, seamlessly combining design, modern-day conveniences and an elevated level of service. Vitri is now open! CHOOSE THE TYPE OF LEASING EXPERIENCE THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
$
38 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
852 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Airpark
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,260
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
$
21 Units Available
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1031 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1724 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, spa, and cabanas. Units include nine-foot ceiling with molding, convenient pantry, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Close to Sprouts Farmers Market and Pinnacle Peak Country Club.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
$
13 Units Available
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,374
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1155 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The studio, 1 2 bedroom homes at Carter are like nothing you've ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
$
26 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,109
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance of local shopping, schools and the local trolley system, this development is welcoming and scenic. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, ceiling fans and wood-burning fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Scottsdale
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
30 Units Available
Kierland
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1376 sqft
Resort-style living with first-class amenities, including a large pool, hot tub, sauna, volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, and lush courtyard. Elegant interiors are recently renovated and come equipped with relaxing bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Kierland
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1378 sqft
Palm tree-lined property with resort-style pool and hot tub, lighted tennis courts, 24-hour fitness studio, and lush gardens. Luxury interiors offer oversized windows, spacious layouts and cultured marble vanities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
$
28 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
48 Units Available
North Tempe-Indian Bend
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Scottsdale, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Scottsdale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Scottsdale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsScottsdale 3 BedroomsScottsdale Accessible ApartmentsScottsdale Apartments under $1,000Scottsdale Apartments under $900Scottsdale Apartments with Balcony
Scottsdale Apartments with GarageScottsdale Apartments with GymScottsdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScottsdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsScottsdale Apartments with ParkingScottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Scottsdale Cheap PlacesScottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Furnished ApartmentsScottsdale Luxury PlacesScottsdale Pet Friendly PlacesScottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College