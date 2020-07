Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport

Orange Tree Villa Apartments is located at 4181 N Granite Reef Rd Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Orange Tree Villa Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 625 to 1010 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Covered Parking, Laundry Facilities, Patio/Balcony, Pool and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85251 ZIP code.