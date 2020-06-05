All apartments in Scottsdale
Dusk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Dusk

Open Now until 6pm
3130 N Hayden Rd · (480) 360-6845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3130 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 1034 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 2013 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1128 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dusk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
parking
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Dusk Scottsdale Apartments in Old Town Scottsdale, AZ lets you move seamlessly from day to night, from staying in to stepping out. Choose from our one and two bedroom floor plans and reside in an abode equipped with great amenities including a complete stainless-steel appliance package. We are also a pet friendly community!

At Dusk Scottsdale, you'll experience an exclusive location balanced by a welcoming sense of community — a home where formalities are replaced by fun. Dusk.

Call today and schedule your personal tour to discover your new home at our Old Town Scottsdale luxury apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dusk have any available units?
Dusk has 4 units available starting at $1,955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Dusk have?
Some of Dusk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dusk currently offering any rent specials?
Dusk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dusk pet-friendly?
Yes, Dusk is pet friendly.
Does Dusk offer parking?
Yes, Dusk offers parking.
Does Dusk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dusk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dusk have a pool?
Yes, Dusk has a pool.
Does Dusk have accessible units?
No, Dusk does not have accessible units.
Does Dusk have units with dishwashers?
No, Dusk does not have units with dishwashers.
