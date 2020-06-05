Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dusk.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
parking
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Dusk Scottsdale Apartments in Old Town Scottsdale, AZ lets you move seamlessly from day to night, from staying in to stepping out. Choose from our one and two bedroom floor plans and reside in an abode equipped with great amenities including a complete stainless-steel appliance package. We are also a pet friendly community!
At Dusk Scottsdale, you'll experience an exclusive location balanced by a welcoming sense of community — a home where formalities are replaced by fun. Dusk.
Call today and schedule your personal tour to discover your new home at our Old Town Scottsdale luxury apartments.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)