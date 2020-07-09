All apartments in Scottsdale
Morningside
Morningside

7709 E Glenrosa Ave · (480) 531-5827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7709 E Glenrosa Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morningside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
Morningside Apartments is located at 7709 E Glenrosa Ave Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Morningside Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 650 to 1000 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Covered Parking, Laundry Facilities, Patio/Balcony, Pool and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85251 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 12 month, ( no change in pricing if you sign a 6 or 12 month lease and no a la carte charges)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 plus tax
Deposit: $175 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee - $175 (includes redecoration fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 (refundable)
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: no monthly rent
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morningside have any available units?
Morningside has 4 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Morningside have?
Some of Morningside's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morningside currently offering any rent specials?
Morningside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morningside pet-friendly?
Yes, Morningside is pet friendly.
Does Morningside offer parking?
Yes, Morningside offers parking.
Does Morningside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Morningside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Morningside have a pool?
Yes, Morningside has a pool.
Does Morningside have accessible units?
No, Morningside does not have accessible units.
Does Morningside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morningside has units with dishwashers.
