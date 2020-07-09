Morningside

Lease Length: 6 - 12 month, ( no change in pricing if you sign a 6 or 12 month lease and no a la carte charges)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 plus tax
Deposit: $175 (refundable)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee - $175 (includes redecoration fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 (refundable)
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: no monthly rent
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.